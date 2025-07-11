This uber-rich town, located outside of Dallas, TX, has produced a couple of our era's most dominant athletes. They are two potential MLB and NFL Hall of Famers, and they attended high school together.

Texas lands just one city inside the top 10 of this list, but if you're curious, the states with the highest number of the richest cities: California, with 23, New Jersey, with 18, and New York, with 13.

Small Texas Suburb is One Richest Cities in The U.S.

No surprise here, more than half of the 100 richest U.S. cities are located in either the New York City area or California.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Which U.S. city is the richest?

According to WorldPopulationReview, Atherton, CA, has the highest average household income at $450,696 annually. That's more than seven times higher than the national median income.

Get our free mobile app

The median household income in the U.S. during the last census was $61,937. The Dallas suburb that lands inside the Top 10 has an average yearly household income nearly six times that, $358,994.

As one would expect, the top 100 richest cities in the United States have quality school systems and are not too far from city centers, or are near high-profile companies. You'll find many of these towns are near massive companies such as Google or Facebook.

Texas's richest city comes in at No. 7 on the list. Highland Park, TX, is widely known for its luxury homes and beautiful residential streets. And it is also the home of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Here are the top ten richest cities in the United States:

Atherton, CA ($450,696) Scarsdale, NY ($417,335) Cherry Hills Village, CO ($394,259) Los Altos Hills, CA ($386,174) Hillsborough, CA ($373,128) Short Hills, NJ ($367,491) Highland Park, TX ($358,994) Darien, CT ($341,090) Bronxville, NY ($340,448) Glencoe, IL ($339,883)