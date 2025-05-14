(Austin, Texas) - Nudity is something that many consider a private thing to do in the confines of their own walls. Others have no issue whatsoever with shedding their garments in front of others. Both camps of feelings are perfectly valid.

There are several places in Texas that you can legally be in the buff when out in public. There are a couple of beaches on the gulf and there is a park outside of Austin. If you are feeling adventurous and want to visit, there are some rules you need to follow.

Hippie Hollow Park in Austin

Hippie Hollow Park is the only clothing optional park in Texas and has been around since the 1960s (mysanantonio.com). Yes, you can come to the park which is along Lake Travis, shed your clothes once your inside the park and enjoy a day in the buff with others in the buff.

But just because you're a free spirit among other free spirits doesn't mean you can do what you want. There are some rules that must be followed. Not following these rules will result in removal from the park.

The Rules That Must Be Followed at Hippie Hollow Park

The rules are simple but some will still find it hard to follow them:

Must 18-years-old or older to enter park

Clothing must be worn until you are inside the park

Lewd behavior is not permitted

Photography is permitted but you are strongly encouraged to ask permission beforehand

No lifeguards on duty so swim at your own risk (there is currently a warning about hydrilla in Lake Travis that can cause a swimmer to be entangled and cause drowning)

Do not enter any off-limits areas as those contain protected animal species

Pets are not allowed

Alcohol is not allowed

The use of tobacco products is not allowed

You're encouraged to wear some type of foot protection as Zebra Mussels are on the shore and can injury your feet

Other than the above rules, you are always invited to enjoy Hippie Hollow Park. It's open every day of the year. If you want to know more, go to parks.traviscountytx.gov.

