Holiday Traditions: New Christmas Eve PJ’s

People need traditions. We seem to be hard-wired to crave them. Perhaps they give a sense of order in a world that feels chaotic.

Holidays themselves, are traditions we've chosen to embrace as a society. Some pertain to days we hold special as a nation, or as members of a particular faith-group. Christmas, Hanukkah, and just the festive feeling of the winter season is among our favorites.

Individuals and families also have their own. That's part of the fun, isn't it? Learning about our friends' holiday traditions? I think so.

One tradition we had when I was growing up was the annual Christmas eve present. I guess my parents decided we needed a present-opening "appetizer." We obviously never complained. And we certainly didn't even mind that we always knew what the present would be: pajamas.

Tara and her big sister Tonya on Christmas Eve

I can't remember how little I was when it started. I just know there's never been a Christmas I can remember when then this wasn't a thing we did. We have photos from practically every year with my sister and I holding up our new PJ's. When I was a kid I guess I wished it was some kind of a toy. But there was something extra cozy about knowing you'd go to sleep and dream of Santa wearing new threads.

This tradition continued well into our adulthood. In fact, I STILL have pajamas in my drawer from some of those Christmases. It's always a happy memory. And thank goodness for those PJ's. I've become so accustomed to receiving them each year I frankly don't do much PJ shopping otherwise.

What are some of your family's holiday traditions? I need new ideas. ;)