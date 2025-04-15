A disturbing story out of Houston, TX. It is being reported that a local mortuary employee allegedly stabbed a man during a recent altercation.

According to the story from FOX 26, there was a fight at Richardson Mortuary after a man, who was there to check on his mother's services, found that bodies at the business were not being properly cared for and posted videos on social media showing the bodies of people's loved ones just lying around the home and decomposing.

Houston Man Stabbed By Mortuary Employee

The employee who allegedly stabbed the man is claiming that he did so out of self-defense during a fight with the man who posted the video.

The man who was allegedly stabbed told FOX 26 that he was being taken to the hospital. He stated that he had gone to the mortuary to check on his mother and found the building undergoing some construction. He posted a video to social media saying there were several bodies in the building with no AC.

It's quite a disturbing story. At this time, it is not clear how the altercation led to the "superficial" stabbing. Reached for comment, the owner of the building claims to have been unaware of what was happening at the mortuary but did express his concern for the families.

It is also being reported that at least 10 bodies have been transported to other funeral homes, we're assuming so that they can be properly cared for. For now, it is an open case and an investigation into the funeral home and the stabbing is ongoing.

Leading Causes of Death in Texas According to the Center for Disease Control or CDC here is a list of the leading causes of death in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins