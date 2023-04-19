Pretty Much Every Texan Can Get Money from $725 Million Facebook Settlement

It likely won't be a lot of money per user, but if you missed the news Facebook has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $725 million and pretty much everyone in Dallas, TX, and the world for that matter will be entitled to some money.

You might not remember this now, but it goes back to 2018 and the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Do you remember it? Where there were allegations that Facebook shared users' information with third parties without permission, of course Facebook is still denying it, but they also just agreed to a massive settlement.

"Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay."

So granted it might not be much money per person, but get what you're owed, right? If you'd like to you can file a claim online right here, or download a form and mail it in. The deadline is August 25th.

A refresher on this case from WSLS:

The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump’s election as the 45th president.

Oh, and maybe don't tell your friends, cause the more people who file a claim the smaller everyone's piece of the settlement will be.

