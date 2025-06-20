From actors to famous athletes, and scientists to politicians, Texas is a big state full of many impressive Americans. Do you know how many U.S. presidents called the Lone Star State Home? It might be less than you think.

Out of our fifty states, you might be surprised to learn that only 21 states have produced a president. And several of those have only produced a single U.S. President.

How many U.S. Presidents has Texas sent to DC?

If we base this list on where they were born, Texas has only had two residents elected president. But I think we'll claim about two more than that.

Get our free mobile app

The 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, served as president from 1953 - 1961, and was born in Denison, Texas. While we certainly claim him as a Texan by birth, most of Eisenhower's childhood was in Abilene, Kansas.

Then there was Lyndon B. Johnson, born in Central, Texas. He was the 36th President of the U.S.A. He served as Vice President to John F. Kennedy, and after Kennedy's assassination in 1963, was sworn in as president. He served as president from 1963 - 1969.

That Takes Us To The Unofficial Texans.

Many consider this father/son duo Texans. Especially the son, even though neither were born here.

George H. W. Bush, the 41st President, was born in Milton, Massachusetts. However, he spent a large portion of his life in Texas. He first worked in the oil industry before becoming prominent in Texas politics. Bush Senior was president from 1989 - 1993.

George W. Bush, the 43rd president, was born in New Hope, Connecticut. While he was born in the Northeast, he grew up in Midland, Texas. Later in life, he moved back to Midland to work in the oil industry and then became the governor of Texas. W. was president from 2001 - 2009.

I think it's fair to say that Texas can claim FOUR U.S. Presidents.

The Most Underrated Towns in East Texas Here’s a fun list of underrated East Texas towns — each with a reason why they deserve more love: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins