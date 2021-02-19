How To Get Free Pancakes At IHOP

IHOP canceled National Pancake Day this week, but there's still a way to get a free short stack at East Texas restaurants.

My youngest daughter has a sweet tooth to the max and she asked for pancakes one day this week for breakfast, so I whipped out a mini-pack of three from the freezer and microwaved them for one minute, and sprinkled them with powdered sugar. Wahlah! And the next thing I knew she was following those up with that sugary powdered Fun Dip candy. And she's thin! I don't understand the metabolism of a child, but I do know pancakes make her happy and we will be visiting IHOP for a free short stack soon. Those are so much fluffier than the freezer version, and she'll be full so there will be no Fun Dip chaser.

IHOP canceled National Pancake Day this week over concerns about the safety of guests and team members, but that won't stop us from getting a free stack of buttermilk pancakes. We'll just have to hang on to our cravings until April.

IHOP has been giving away its Short Stack for free on National Pancake Day for more than 15 years, and instead of doing it over the course of 24 hours one day in February, they'll make it a month-long event.

You'll be able to get an IOU coupon good for a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes starting on April 1, and it will be good at any East Texas IHOP through the month.

All you have to do is be an existing MyHOP email club member, or become one by March 31. If you don't feel like becoming a MyHOP member you can still get a free Short Stack in April with a minimum $10 purchase, and then download the coupon online or on the app.

Take the kids!