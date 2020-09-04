How To Order Starbucks’ Secret Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino

The seasonal offerings are starting to explode across East Texas, and so are the secret menus. And it turns out, if you request an extra squirt of the right syrups at Starbucks, your frappe will taste just like pumpkin cheesecake.

TikToker @starbucksisbae shared the recipe from the Starbucks secret menu in a video, and it sounds pretty simple to accomplish.

Start by asking for a grande Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino, and then politely ask your barista for one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup and one pump of white mocha. Then have the whipped cream topped off with graham cracker crumbles for the final touch. Then it will officially be fall.

I tend to feel like I'm bothering baristas if I order something that's not on the menu since they probably spend six months learning all of the code language and nuances of making things that are on the menu, so I usually settle for the same ole Skinny Vanilla non-fat Latte to keep it simple. But then, baristas probably expect the customization requests from viral menus that aren't so secret after all.

Pumpkin cheesecake in a cup with grahams and whip doesn't fall into the skinny category, but we're entering into the indulgent part of the year and it's time to get going on the seasonal drinks that make us close our eyes and have a moment. After the year we've had, why the heck not.

Before you head to the neighborhood Starbucks this weekend, here's a little review about the proper order to request your drink.

Hot or iced

Size

Decaf

Number of shots (if any extra)

Number of pumps of syrup (if you're that specific)

Type of milk

Any extras (mo' whip, mo' deliciousness)

Drink type (latte, Frappuccino, etc.)

The possibilities are endless.