Hunters Paradise, 88 Acre Ranch For Sale in Longview, Texas

Photos courtesy of Trina Griffith & Company

If your dreams involve a large piece of property in East Texas that offers privacy, there is a ranch for sale that you need to see. The lodge style home looks unique from the outside, but the interior looks very comfortable with a newer rustic look as you will see in the pictures below. The home itself isn’t gigantic but you have plenty of room to do whatever you want on the 88.7 acres of land that is for sale with this house. 

The address is 1485 Sam Page Rd, Longview, TX 75605. The home was built in 2014 and comes with a 2-car garage, but there is plenty of room for any other vehicles or toys you want to move onto the property. This place is gorgeous and in a nice location on the north end of Longview but only a few minutes from great restaurants and shopping.  

More Details About the Longview Ranch 

The home is 2 bedrooms and 2 and ½ bathrooms, it’s a total of 1,840 square feet. So, it's not huge but it’s still got plenty of space if you want to invite friends or family to come visit. Plus, there is large value in whitetail deer that were purchased through High Roller Genetics. 

Let’s See Pictures of The Ranch 

This property has a high fence with a stone and iron electric gated entry. The current asking price for this property is $3,875,000. But if you’ve dreamed about owning your own East Texas ranch this would be an amazing opportunity. Let‘s look at the pictures.

88-Acre Ranch For Sale in Longview, Texas

Here is your chance to own a beautiful ranch in East Texas with plenty of privacy.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

