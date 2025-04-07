(Galveston, Texas) - Hurricane season is just around the corner for Texas. It officially kicks off June 1 and runs through November 30. To get us better prepared for what we may face for this year, meteorologists have been skimming the data to give us an idea of what may be coming.

The gulf region of the United States can get hit pretty hard during hurricane season. The biggest reason is because of the warm water. It provides a lot of fuel for the storm to absorb to become a destructive force.

Hurricane Threat for Texas in 2025

Meteorologists at AccuWeather have gone over the data to offer a prediction of how many storms could development for this season (newsweek.com). In total, they are predicting that 13 to 18 named storms will develop, meaning they'll get to at least tropical storm strength. Seven to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes.

Out of those seven to 10 storms that could become hurricanes, three to six could make landfall in the U.S. Texas, Louisiana, Florida and North Carolina seem to have the highest risk of being hit for 2025. Using the data from 12 years of weather patterns, meteorologists think between Houston and the Texas-Louisiana border could be the hardest hit.

Texas has seen its fair share of hurricanes. Depending on where these storms hit, we in East Texas could see a good amount of severe weather from it before heading north. We'll just have to keep an eye on things once those storms start forming and be ready when they do strike.

