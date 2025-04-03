(Corpus Christi, Texas) - The ocean can be a beautiful and relaxing adventure. The ocean can also be a scary and dangerous place. We know more about the vastness of space then we do about the depths of the ocean.

In those depths are creatures that could have come from a horror film. The ones we have discovered can have these weird lights on their head while others have massive teeth. During your summer adventures, there may be a creature you'll run across that can bury itself in the sand.

The Southern Stargazer Can Be Found Along the Texas Coast

There is a sea creature known as the southern stargazer (tpwmagazine.com). This fish is has a unique way of hunting its prey, it will bury itself in the sand. Once its prey gets close, it'll jump up out of the sand and grab it.

They certainly have a scary look to them. Their mouth, nostrils and eyes are all on top of their head to make sitting under the sand easier for them. They also have venomous spines around their pectoral fins and electric organs around their eyes. Both of these are used as defense mechanisms.

Be Careful Around a Southern Stargazer on the Texas Coast

For the most part, they will leave us alone. However, we could get a shock if we're walking in the water and get too close. They have been known to bite divers who get too close at night. Some have caught these while fishing along the coast, too.

The southern stargazer is another of those fascinating, but somewhat scary, creatures that dwells in our ocean and gulf. Keep an eye out during your beach adventures this summer.

