If You Have This Digit In Your Phone Number It Can Bring Luck

If you're feeling down on your luck, maybe your phone number is to blame. And, on the flip side, if one certain number repeats, it might bring a windfall of prosperity.

When you signed up for service, did you ask your provider for a certain phone number, or was it randomly assigned?

I'm a bit of a numbers geek and I feel better about life if they're neat a tidy, so I asked for "a good phone number." I didn't even know what that meant at the time, but I think I ended up getting it. It has four eights in it and it the other numbers have a lot of curves, so it's pretty. And it turns out, it may bring prosperity. Who knew!

The number 8 is on a pedestal in China. When Bejing hosted the Olympics in 2008, the games started at 8:08 on the eighth day of the eighth month to bring good fortune to the athletes. The number eight is considered lucky because it sounds much like the word for "prosperity," according to Channel News Asia.

Now, a phone number with five consecutive eights sold at an auction for a ton of money. Someone paid $325,000 for the phone number over the weekend that ends with five straight eights. That's some prosperity right there. Oh, and another phone number with eight sevens sold for $560,000 in 2017. The number seven is a homonym for "life's spirit" in Mandarin.

Would you ever sell your phone number? I mean, no one ever remembers phone numbers anymore so it wouldn't bother our people. They would just edit our contact info and move on. But, phone numbers are cool to the people that own them so I think I'll keep mine.

It's just fun to know we could be sitting on a gold mine. And also, that people spend money on weird things.