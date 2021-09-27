Injured And Left Along A Busy Highway, Mr. Buck Is Getting Another Chance At Life

Get our free mobile app

It's just inconceivable that someone can injure an animal that loves them unconditionally and then be dumped by a highway to be left for dead.

That's the short story of the life of Mr. Buck. This one-year-old pup has a tremendously rough start in life and he is looking to bring you and your family, and other pets, lots of unconditional love. Thankfully Mr. Buck has recovered from his injuries because he is now available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler.

Buck weighs about forty pounds, has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. According to Pets Fur People's executive director, Gayle Helms, she says Buck likes the companionship of other dogs and has a sweet and gentle disposition. He would thrive as a member of a family with children.

Buck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Mr. Buck call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

