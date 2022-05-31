Intelligent, Obedient, Loyal, Protective, Yes, Nova Is All That And More

Get our free mobile app

There is a reason why law enforcement train and use German Shepherd dogs as part of their force, they are extremely loyal, courageous, and smart. German Shepherds have been trained to assist in many different tasks, they can be a guard dog, police or military dog, a drug-sniffing dog, a search and rescue dog, or even a guide dog for the blind.

Pets Fur People in Tyler has a gorgeous German Shepherd that is currently available for adoption. Nova is an 8-month-old pup that is full of life and energy and looking to be your new protector and family pet.

Nova weighs about sixty pounds and is a pretty active dog. Pets Fur People executive director Gayle Helms believes Nova would absolutely thrive as a member of any active family. You will always be able to challenge and teach him new things because the German Shepherd breed is known for being quite intelligent, curious, obedient, and loyal.

Nova has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Nova will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Nova call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

