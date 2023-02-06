Is this Nurse’s Hilarious Take on Texas Speed Limit Signs Correct?

We all know someone who speeds. We all speed. And while for many Texans speed limit signs tend to be more of a suggestion, I don't know how I feel about everyone laughing at us about it. Moment of complete honesty, folks: do you speed more on 1. Interstates around big cities like Dallas, TX, or 2. FM roads in the middle of nowhere?

How many of you answered both 1 and 2? Yeah, me too.

Did you know that "In Texas, there is no absolute speeding law, but rather a “presumed” or prima facie speeding law. This means that even though there are posted speed limits, there may be situations in which speeding over that limit could be considered legal." Thanks for that useful tidbit guys at this website.

In all seriousness, before we get into the good nurse's video, remember that speeding is dangerous. And it's important to remember people are killed when it comes to speed.

In fact, here in Texas if an "officer believes you were driving unsafely or endangering others, they can choose to charge you with a more serious crime, such as reckless driving. Reckless driving is also a law that can be open to interpretation by the officer. Under Texas law, reckless driving occurs when a person operates a vehicle in a manner that willfully disregards the safety of other people on the road. Reckless driving is a misdemeanor in Texas, with potential penalties of up to $200 in fines and up to 30 days in jail."

Ok, Nurse MakalaK, you win this round.

