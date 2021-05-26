Well, it happened last year, but due to the pandemic the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion was a drive-in concert and some of the best elements of the gathering weren't safely possible. But this year, it's back in it's full glory! Fiddlin,' of course. But also street dances, a carnival, and food vendors!

There's something so uniquely American about listening to true masters of the fiddle, isn't there? If you love music and having jonesin' to get out of the house to enjoy live music in the fiddlin' tradition, you don't want to miss the '90th Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion' on the courthouse square in Athens coming up Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30!

Here's the plan:

Photo source: Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

Photo source: Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

On Friday night, enjoy a street dance starting at 7 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. with music provided by one of Athens' own, Jake Penrod and His Million Dollar Cowboys. I've seen this guy, and he's GREAT.

Saturday is a full day of fiddlin' fun. It kicks off with a fiddle contest starting at 10 a.m. and will continue until around 6 p.m. Following the contest, there's ANOTHER street dance from 8:30 until 11:30 p.m., with music by Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys.

Photo source: Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

Also, here's a map you may find helpful:

Photo source: Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion

If you're still staying home or can't make the event, no worries! A live stream of the Fiddle Contest will be available on the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion Facebook page.

Expect to be entertained by fiddlers renowned around the world. If you've interest in participating, the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion invites you to send them a message via their Facebook page.

