It’s Back! The 90th ‘Old Fiddlers’ Reunion’ May 29 and 30 In Athens
Well, it happened last year, but due to the pandemic the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion was a drive-in concert and some of the best elements of the gathering weren't safely possible. But this year, it's back in it's full glory! Fiddlin,' of course. But also street dances, a carnival, and food vendors!
There's something so uniquely American about listening to true masters of the fiddle, isn't there? If you love music and having jonesin' to get out of the house to enjoy live music in the fiddlin' tradition, you don't want to miss the '90th Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion' on the courthouse square in Athens coming up Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30!
Here's the plan:
Expect to be entertained by fiddlers renowned around the world. If you've interest in participating, the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion invites you to send them a message via their Facebook page.
YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair
CHECK IT OUT: Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival 2021