Kick Off Your Weekend In Downtown Longview With Live Music Every Friday

Downtown Longview, Texas is going to come alive every Friday night this spring with the return of 'Downtown Live'.

'Downtown Live' is a free concert series that is held at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview. Performances will begin every Friday right after work, at 5 p.m.

This unique concert series will feature a wide variety of musicians each Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., beginning this Friday (April 1st) and continuing through May 27th. Scheduled to appear during the event's 10th-anniversary celebration are:

Wade Skinner

Jenn Ford

Kim Donnette Band

Covie

Probable Cause

Word Of Mouth

Down Home

Clint & The Cosmic Wave

Lee Mathis

'Downtown Live' started out as a lunch event branded as 'Brown Bag Lunch' in 2005 but was renamed 'Downtown Live' in 2012 when it became a Friday night event.

The concert is free to attend and is an all-ages event. Food will be available from area food trucks and beer and wine will be available for purchase, but no outside alcoholic beverages are permitted. Downtown Longview Main Street Coordinator Nickolas Mayfield says,

We want to thank all the bands, music fans, volunteers, and sponsors who have made this a great concert series for the past ten years. We look forward to continue making this an event the community enjoys and can be proud to support."

To see a complete list of participating bands and performance dates, just jump on over to the Downtown Live site. Heritage Plaza is located at 219 E. Methvin St. in downtown Longview.

