Jarvis Christian College Hosting Free Vaccine Clinic

If you're up in Hawkins or the surrounding area, and are looking to get a COVID vaccination shot, our friends at Jarvis Christian College will be hosting an event that will enable you to receive one.

JCC has teamed up with the Texas Department of Health to host a "CONVAX Clinic" where they will be offering up free COVID-19 vaccines to students, alumni, faculty, staff and to the public on Wednesday April 14. You must be 18 years of age or older to receive a vaccine.

They will be offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Moderna vaccine is a two dose vaccination and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-time dose. If you choose the Moderna vaccine, your 2nd dose appointment will be scheduled at the completion of the first appointment.

In order to receive a free vaccine, you have to schedule an appointment by the deadline of April 12th. To schedule your appointment, CLICK HERE.

The CONVAX Clinic will be held on the campus of JCC at the E.W. Rand Center Varsity Gym on Highway 80 East, PR 7631 in Hawkins. Upon arrival, check in with security at the check-in point near the entrance of the college for a brief temperature check before entering the campus.

After check-in, you can pull up the E.W. Rand Center and please be prepared to complete the vaccination consent form. For questions and to schedule your appointment, please contact 430-247-1479.