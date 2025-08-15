Have you ever visited Jefferson, TX, to visit the town's haunted Jefferson Hotel? The stories and videos that you hear and see coming out of that place are the stuff of legends.

I work with a woman who grew up in Jefferson, and she turns ghostly white anytime you bring up the hotel. She does not like talking about it.

The Scariest Video From The Haunted Jefferson Hotel

From growls from nowhere to self-moving furniture and flickering lights, there have been countless thrilling sh*t-your-pants moments caught on video at this place.

I'd never rent a room there, but there are, strangely enough, plenty of people who do. And these encounters that have been captured through the years are bone-chilling. So, how about another one for ya?

In this video, the Ferrari Club of America DFW chapter visited the hotel and, yup, you guessed it, they captured a disembodied breath in the disappointments room in the attic of the Historic Jefferson Hotel.

WTF y'all doing in the attic of a haunted hotel?

In this particular video, shared on the hotel's official YouTube channel, the guests are exploring the attic, and as the owner is describing the hotel to them, you hear a spine-tingling gasp of air, or what they refer to as a "disembodied breath."

And not just one or two people hear it in real time. They all hear it. And of course, everyone is spooked out by it.

Suffice it to say that I still have no plans of ever renting a room at the Historic Jefferson Hotel, ever.