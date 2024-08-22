Texas ‘Pop’ Was Loved Across the World, Has Now Passed Away

Hearts are extremely heavy across the world today as we lost a great family man, a proud Veteran and Texan. Joe Mack Roy, known lovingly as ‘Pop’ from Pop Watch to people across the globe, has passed away. This according to CBS 19, where his granddaughter works.

He became an online celebrity after his grandson Jason started sharing videos of the two of them going on adventures together. Through his videos, Jason shared Pop's humor and wisdom, making us all feel like his family. He is going to be missed by millions.

Photo courtesy of Jason Roy

While his videos were mostly created in Longview and other towns in East Texas, people found it easy to connect with pop no matter where they lived. He had hilarious jokes or funny sayings, but he also had a no-nonsense approach that most of us remember from our grandparents; it was easy for us to feel like he was almost like a new grandparent.

The way the Roy family has opened themselves up to the world is incredible, and we’re so fortunate to have learned about Pop and the wonderful man he was.

My One Meeting with Pop and Nan

After chatting with Jason (Pop’s grandson) for a few weeks, I was able to link up with Pop and Nan at their home in Longview and, of course, I brought some of his favorites --- ice-cold Dr Pepper.

It was a day I will remember forever, being able to meet Pop and Nan and their son Billy was a real honor. Getting a picture and chatting for a few minutes showed me how genuine and kind the whole family is, and I will cherish that time.

Photo courtesy of Billy Jenkins

Life is Going Fast

As we remember a Texas Legend, Joe Mack Roy, let this be a reminder for all of us. Reach out to loved ones we haven’t chatted with in a while. Call your grandparents or parents if they are still around, tell them that you love them.

Pop, all I can say is thank you. Thank you for being you. Thank you for sharing your life with us. You have all your fans that promise to help watch over your lovely bride Nan and the rest of your family if they need anything.

Rest easy, Pop. We will miss you.

Joe Mack Roy Known as Pop from Pop Watch Always Doing Good For Longview, Texas