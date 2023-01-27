The Most Expensive Cup of Coffee You’ve Ever Seen is for Sale in Austin

Hey, if you stopped buying a cup of this coffee everyday you'd actually be able to buy a brand new home by June, looking at you Gen Zers. So, there's a place called Proud Mary cafe they've got locations in Australia, Portland, and Austin, TX, and they're selling the most expensive cup of coffee you'll ever see.

I'm not sure what your breaking point when if comes to the price of coffee, but I'll be willing to best this flies right past that. $150. That's how much Proud Mary Cafe is selling this particular coffee for by the cup, $150.

The twist is, there are only 22 cups of the even available, which may strike you as strange. According to KXAN "The coffee on offer is from a winning lot in the Best of Panama competition – a contest started in 1996 that gives Panamanian producers an opportunity to promote their harvests – and is produced by the Hartmann family, who has been growing in the region since the early 20th century."

Since 1996, The Best of Panama competition has provided the opportunity for coffee estates to promote the quality of their harvests. This competition is overseen and judged by national and international experts in the specialty coffee industry. For Panamanian coffee growers, The Best of Panama is a very important event because it helps us continuously evolve and raise the quality of the coffee we produce.

If you can't swing that much dough for a cup of joe, but you'd still like a shot to give it a taste. You've still got a chance thanks to the Proud Mary Golden Ticket. Everyone who purchase the presale Finca Hartmann’s Geisha Natural coffee, has a chance to win, and one of you will find the golden ticket. Good luck!

