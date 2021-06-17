Van Zandt county, in my mind, has become an enclave of artists, music, food, and all kinds of interesting things. Seriously, if you've not taken a day trip over to Edom, Ben Wheeler, and Canton, etc., I can't recommend it enough.

And this weekend's Junebug Summer Fair hosted by The Forge Bar & Grill is just yet another example of why.

Get our free mobile app

Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20, there's all kinds of fun to be had in Ben Wheeler. There's a chance you've been The Forge--the food is fantastic! However, have been in their "back yard?" You may wanna wander over and explore this weekend.

So what's going on? Three days of art, food, and music.

Art demonstrations including pottery, glass art, looming, blacksmithing and more. You can also look forward to Lyra performers and a fire dancer! There will also be vendors offering their hand-crafted goods at the expanded Sunday Farmers' Market and live music throughout the weekend. Here's a look at who's playing according to the event page:

Junebug Summer Fair Lineup

Friday night:

Nick Brumley 6-8

Chris Oliver & Company 8-11

Saturday:

The Kirby’s 11-1￼

Stephen Brashear 1-3

Travis Bolt 3-5

Nathan Vasquez 5-7

Tin & Tonic 8-11 ( $5 cover )

Sunday:

Lauren Holt 11-1

TK Brown 1-3

Junebug after party 5-8

W/ Tanner Van Horn &

Bucky Womble

You can get more information by visiting their Facebook event page here. There's a good chance I'll see you there. Art, food, live entertainment--so much to love and enjoy in one of our beloved East Texas communities. So get out and make the most of this summer.

India the Tiger at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison