Keith Urban willingly stepped aside for Luke Combs during his Speed of Now Tour stop in Nashville on Friday night (Oct. 7). The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer was one of several surprise guests at Bridgestone Arena, and he shared two songs and a fascinating piece of trivia about his wife, Nicole.

Combs' appearance came about 80 minutes into Urban's two-and-a-half-hour set. The two men have never officially collaborated before, but the audience roared when the surprise was revealed. After a little chatter, the pair stood on the catwalk and performed Combs' "When it Rains It Pours" and Urban's "We Were Us," with Combs taking the parts that Eric Church sings on the recorded version.

Watch as Urban steps back to accompany Combs on his hit song from 2017. The Speed of Now Tour runs through Nov. 5.

This weekend was Combs' only week off amid a streak of seven-straight weekends out on his Middle of Somewhere Tour, which runs through Dec. 10.

Other special guests who shared the stage with Urban were his wife Nicole Kidman, who only appeared for a hug and a teasing "get back to work" comment. A group of young fans from Mississippi were also brought onstage to explain why they skipped school for the show. Then, an unknown singer who frequents Nashville's honky-tonks joined Urban a few songs before Combs. Kayley Green's shining moment was a cover of Martina McBride's "Independence Day."

Between songs, Combs and Urban talked about the 4-month-old in the younger singer's home. His wife Nicole was at home taking care of baby Tex, but she was the topic of a fascinating bit of trivia. Nicole Combs (born 1992) was named after Nicole Kidman. This would have been Days of Thunder era Kidman, unless her parents were fans of her older, more obscure work.

Check out a full review of Urban's concert in Nashville here.

