Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes has come a long way from his days tossing touchdowns in Wildcat Stadium. He went on to a good career in college, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and has basically become the face of the National Football League (NFL). Patrick is now six years removed from his college playing days but still supports his Texas Tech Red Raiders when he is able. Those Red Raiders will return the support with an induction into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

A Big Surprise for Patrick Mahomes

After the Kansas City Chiefs preseason game Saturday, August 20, against the Washington Commanders, Patrick Mahomes was brought out onto the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a special presentation from some Texas Tech officials. In the video played on the stadium's Arrowvision, Patrick watched as his former Texas Tech head coach (and current Arizona Cardinals head coach) Kliff Kingsbury, Patrick's mom and dad, Mahomes' agent and Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt delivered the news that he will be inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame and the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

Date of the Induction Ceremony

The official ceremony will be Friday, October 28 with his name in the Ring of Honor unveiled at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock Saturday, October 29, when Texas Tech plays Baylor. Patrick will be in attendance as that is the Kansas City Chiefs bye week. It was announced Thursday, October 6, that the game where Patrick's name will be unveiled in the Ring of Honor has "officially sold out."

Watch Patrick Mahomes react to the video on the field from Saturday, August 20:

Here is the video that was played for Patrick:

That's amazing. That is amazing. I appreciate you. - Patrick Mahomes after video announcement.

Congratulations Patrick Mahomes. This is a well deserved honor for you with most likely many more to come.

