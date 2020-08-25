KFC Pauses Slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good” During Pandemic

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In the event you were on the bubble about your disdain for all things COVID, this should take you over the top. It's understood that this coronavirus mutation is a serious deal, but there comes a point when enough is enough.

Schools were closed, restaurants closed, bars are still closed, everyone is forced into wearing a mask, who knows if we'll get to attend an LSU football game, and so much more. I mean, we had a toilet paper shortage for crying out loud. On top of that, some stores still won't return your change in coins if you pay in cash because of the coin shortage, but now it's getting a little ridiculous in my opinion,

Have you heard the latest? KFC is dropping their slogan "Finger Lickin' Good." No, it's not another example of political correctness, but according to the chief marketing officer, right now the use of the slogan "doesn't feel quite right."

After 64 years, the Colonel won't be touting the wonders of that original recipe breaded piece of heaven as "Finger Lickin' Good." KFC's Catherine Tan-Gillespie goes on to say "We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment." "While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

Okay, so how could this not "feel right?" I've always assumed that when KFC said their chicken was "Finger Lickin' Good" they weren't talking about me licking someone else's fingers. And to the best of my knowledge it's still okay to lick my own fingers, right?

If not, someone better contact the gang at M&M's and Blue Bell, because this is probably going to get ugly.