Your Tyler, TX Kids Can See $1 Movies Every Day this Summer

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, summer is unofficially here. And if you're anything like my wife and me you're already looking for activity ideas for your Tyler, TX area kids, how does $1 movies sound?

I remember seeing $1 movies when I was a kid, it was a great deal then. Thirty years later it's almost like they're paying you to come watch. KIDFLIX SUMMER MOVIE SERIES returns to Time Square Grand Slam every day this summer.

This is a great way for kids to beat the East Texas summer heat, and for you not to go broke. Grand Slam is offering 10 weeks of $1 family films, they'll show a different film each week, and showtimes are locking-in at 10am every day.

attachment-Untitled (1600 × 1067 px) - 2023-05-30T161253.708 loading...

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

A rebellious rabbit tries to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden.

attachment-Untitled (1600 × 1067 px) - 2023-05-30T161345.595 loading...

The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in Duke, a stray whom Max instantly dislikes.

Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be.

To everyone’s surprise, including his own, Po, an overweight, clumsy panda, is chosen as protector of the Valley of Peace. His suitability will soon be tested as the valley’s arch-enemy is on his way.

attachment-Untitled (1600 × 1067 px) - 2023-05-30T161530.075 loading...

When the manic Dr Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails is all that stands in their way.

After the Bergens invade Troll Village, Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends.

Dracula, who operates a high-end resort away from the human world, goes into overprotective mode when a boy discovers the resort and falls for the count’s teenaged daughter.

attachment-Untitled (1600 × 1067 px) - 2023-05-30T161458.035 loading...

Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.

Click here for more movie details and link to tickets. If you'd like to take in $2 movies with your kids in Longview, click here.

