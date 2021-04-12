After spending most (if not all) of 2020 inside and isolated away from their friends, Texas children are just itching to get back to their normal lives. Yes, school is in and that helps, but as we approach the summer months, you're going to want to keep them busy.

We've given you multiple ideas for trips this summer - you can check out the new skywalk in San Antonio, the 10-acre sunflower fields there as well, even our local towns throughout East Texas. You'll have the option to cruise (fingers crossed, CDC!) if that's more your thing with this $100M cruise terminal coming to Galveston.

Now I've got another awesome thing to add to your to-do list: KidZania at Stonebriar Centre Mall in Frisco. The best part, it's less than 2 hours from us here in Tyler!

It's a city built specifically for kids. Well Lauren, what do you mean by "built for kids"? I mean everything is literally kid-sized. It's an educational experience meant to give kids an idea of what it takes to power the world, and how they can contribute to society as they get older through different career fields.

If you have a child between the ages of 4 and 14, I think they'd love this place. In the 100,000-square-foot complex, children are given "money", given the chance to have their dream job - whether that's being a firefighter, pilot, news anchor, EMT, or nurse (among other professions!) - they even have their own government run by...you guessed it, kids.

According to the KidZania website, each experience lasts 20-30 minutes, and during one visit to the "city", each kid can complete 6-10 experiences. That's pretty worth it if you ask me.

If you're still hesitant to have your child participate in such hands-on activities in this COVID-19 world, there are protocols in place. At the entrance to the KidZania airport (you do have to "travel" to this city somehow), temperatures are taken, proper-fitting face masks are required, and there is a questionnaire about COVID-19-related symptoms. Face masks are required for guests 4 and up.

It's another spot to add to your summer road trip guide!



