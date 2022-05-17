Whether you've lived in East Texas for a long period of time or not, due to social media its easier now to hear about crime than ever before. The details regarding crime gets spread quickly and sometimes that can be a good thing, but others times it can make people have fear because so many people are talking about these crimes. But over the weekend the Kilgore Police Department was reminding residents that Kilgore, Texas really is a safe place to live.

The conversation started due to a shooting that took place over the weekend where a man lost his life. The Kilgore Police Department said that more details would be released soon and it didn't take long for many people to comment that Kilgore has gone down hill, but the police department was quick to defend the city.

Crime Stats Show That Kilgore, Texas is a Safe Place to Live

After multiple people started saying how Kilgore isn't that same as it used to be, the Kilgore Police Department wrote on social media how crime is down almost 50 percent in the past 10 years. The police department says they know that battling drugs (especially Meth) is a on-going job, they are proud that violent crimes are down.

Knowing That the Kilgore Police Care Means A Lot

The Kilgore Police stated online that it wasn't long ago when Kilgore was ranked in the top 60 safest cities in Texas with a population over 10,000 people. While they remain in the top 100 currently, they are always trying to improve that number, and the citizens in their community. Way to go, Kilgore Police Department!

