Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department reached out on their Facebook page to ask for the public's assistance in identifying the man in both of these photos.

Why are they asking, you may ask? Because, unfortunately, this man is suspected of allegedly stealing from Walmart in Kilgore recently.

Of course, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. However, before getting to that aforementioned 'court of law,' they have to find the man first.

Does anyone else wonder why surveillance cameras in big stores such as Walmart aren't more technologically advanced in 2022?

I mean, are they lacking the funds? Of course not. Heck, just get some iPhones placed in strategic locations in the store so we can see what is going on. (But I digress.)

Although, when you read the comments in the original post, apparently many East Texans agree. Some even said they look like two different men completely. And no, we're not talking about the obviously different man.

Also, several people said they know that guy who works the door there and say he is a very nice man. (Again, I digress.)

What do you think? Anyway...here's that other photo:

Kilgore Police Department Kilgore Police Department loading...

Look, times are hard and budgets are tight all over East Texas. However, that's no excuse to just take what we want. We weren't given details in the Kilgore Police Department's post regarding what he is accused of taking. Whatever, the case--if you have any idea who this man is, they ask that you reach out.

A final note directly from the Kilgore Police Departments' Facebook page:

If you have any information as to this person's identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2204-0721. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

43 People Had A Memorable And Unplanned Trip To The Gregg Co. Jail Last Weekend For various reasons, these 43 people ended up behind bars in Gregg County this past weekend.

Most Expensive Home in Kilgore, Texas This home comes in at just under 1.7 million and includes over 106 acres of land.