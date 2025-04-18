A Popular Retailer Now Closing More Stores, Texas Included

Over the past few years here in Texas, and across the U.S., there have been a few dynamic changes to business models. Lately, it seems that so many beloved companies are regularly closing stores or even going bankrupt.

Earlier this year, another major department store revealed its plans to slash jobs and close several of its stores after underperforming in 2024.

Popular Retailer, Kohl's, Closing More Stores

By the time this round of layoffs is through, Kohl's will have laid off 10% of its corporate workforce and closed 27 stores in 15 states. That is a lot of stores, but even after the closures there will still be around 1,120 Kohl's stores still operating nationally.

"The real estate closures and the corporate workforce reduction are both actions to support our commitments to increase efficiencies and improve profitability in the business for the long-term benefit of our associates and customers," the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said in a Friday statement.

Kohl's is a go-to department store selling clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods. The store has become a popular one-stop shop for kids, men, women, and really the whole family. What's made the store so successful is that it is well-regarded with its value, convenience, and a large selection of national brands.

Kohl’s is "built on a foundation that combines great brands, incredible value, and convenience for our customers. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its long-term strategy and its purpose to take care of families’ realest moments."

For now, Texas will only be losing a single store, according to the statement. The Kohl's located in North Dallas at 18224 Preston Rd. in Dallas, Texas, will be closing its doors soon.