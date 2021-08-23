Kolby isn't about to just sit around asking when's it his turn to eat, the 22-year-old East Texan is hungry right now and no one is going to deny him. No one is going to make him wait in line.

Get our free mobile app

The young man from Anderson County has been writing rip your heart bangers since high school, and, y'all, he keep finding new ways to turn the fire up. As we've discussed so many times on Radio Texas, LIVE!, he's 22, but if you judged his age by the lyrics he writes, you'd think he was 42 -- with a couple of divorces under his belt, and child payments due.

But he's got a secret, the inspiration for his sad songs comes from his friends, at least that's what the happily married father of two told us. In fact, he shares a glimpse into the longtime love he's had for his now wife in his song "Boy From Anderson County."

The [details are] all true! She had a Green Day shirt she sometimes wore back when we were in high school, and she definitely steals all of the covers! ... One of my favorite lines is "She had no idea I waited eight years to kiss her" — that's one of the realest lines I've ever wrote. I fell for her in fourth grade, and eight years later, we were dating and I finally got to!

Cooper burst onto the Texas scene when he dropped his full-length album, Good Ones Never Last, two summers ago. The project featured several big hits here on Radio Texas, LIVE! including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

Last summer the East Texas native dropped his new EP, Vol. 2. With that project we saw the young father of two hitting his stride and finding his next new level with big hits including "2 Words," "If I Still Had It," and "One Night Stand."

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading my new podcast “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." It's available everywhere. And if you are looking for a nonstop stream of the best music in the universe, download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app. You can use it to continuously stream Kolby Cooper and your favorite Texas and Red Dirt 24/7.