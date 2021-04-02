Attention all welders and/or workers in need of a new gig:

After these last twelve to thirteen months, many have found themselves without a job, or at least with drastically reduced hours. Thankfully, it seems things are starting to normalize and more opportunities are beginning to pop up around East Texas.

Big Tex Trailers in Wills Point has announced they'll be hosting a job fair coming up Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. until Noon at their location on Highway 80. And the best part? This isn't a go and wait for days and days before you get a call back. Job offers will be on-site that very day. You could very well go home that day with a job.

General workers' pay starts at $13 to $15.75 per hour. Welders' pay starts at $15.75 to $17.25 per hour. AND if you're willing to work night shifts, that'll earn you even more money.

If you can't be there in person, visit BigTexTrailers.com/jobs.

When you visit their site, you'll notice other job offerings, as well. These include production supervisor, tractor operator, technician jobs, and more. Some of these could require re-location, but the job fair positions are for the Wills Point location.

Big Tex Trailers has been around since 1982. Since then, they've focused on seeking to build a reputation for providing "heavy-day, professional-grade, highest-quality trailers."

If this sounds like a company that you'd be proud to work with, this is the perfect opportunity you've been waiting for. Good luck!