Remember "latchkey kids"? It seems like a long time ago that those existed here in Texas. It's wild to believe that kids, as a whole, today are rarely left alone anymore.

It's one of those phenomena that no one is entirely sure about: are we hurting or helping our kids become adults? Many would seem to side on the hurting side of helping, though.

The Minimum Legal Age a Child Can Be Left Alone in Texas

What's a latchkey kid? This is a child who is regularly left unsupervised, either after school or at other times, because their parents are working or otherwise unavailable. "This term typically applies to children who are responsible for their care for a portion of the day."

Get our free mobile app

So, is there a minimum age a child must be before being left home alone? No, there is no such law here in Texas. In fact, Texas law regarding this is quite vague.

Instead, here in Texas, the concept of "neglect" is used to determine if parents have failed to supervise their child properly.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)'s page on child supervision provides some guidance when deciding how closely to supervise a child. Of course, putting the child at risk of harm or danger may be considered neglectful. DFPS takes reports and investigates claims of child neglect and abuse.

Laws do vary from state to state; however, many experts do recommend that 12 is usually a good age to at least begin considering it. Generally, 12 and older is “a pretty acceptable age,” family therapist Sheryl Ziegler tells TODAY.com. This is also the recommended range from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

But, when it comes down to it, it is up to the parents to properly and legally supervise their kids in Texas.