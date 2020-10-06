‘Hit The Bricks’ Gets A COVID-19 Makeover at Liberty Hall

Wish you could go to the theatre at Liberty Hall during this COVID-19 pandemic?

So do most of us, including supporters, volunteers, and staff at the city-owned property. Never fear, a backup plan is here!

KETK News reports that Liberty Hall has instituted a cool new way you can see concerts from home with their "Concerts From The Couch" monthly series.

Now you can watch virtual shows including live-streaming events via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and the Liberty Hall home page.