Lilly Is Looking For Her New Family

If you're thinking about giving a pet as a gift this year, consider adopting Lilly from Tyler's Pets Fur People.

Lilly is a one year old terrier mix who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Lilly enjoys being around other dogs and cats too! Pets Fur People believes she would best thrive in a family environment. This fun loving girl is a happy and sweet natured dog. Lilly weighs about 40 pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Best of all, Lilly is house trained and loves to take rides in the car. In addition, Lilly will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Lilly call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.