I have not been shy of talking about my time growing up in Lindale. My parents still live there in the same house I grew up in. I was one of about 75 kids who went to Lindale from kindergarten through graduation. I was also part of the Lindale High School band lead by the late Herbert "Butch" Albany. We kept a streak alive during my time in the band of consecutive 1's at marching competitions. The current Lindale High School band has it's own streak going now of consecutive state championships.

My Time in the Lindale Band

I played tuba in the Lindale band. Me and my bandmates spent many a Monday night on the practice field perfecting our turn popping and precise stopping. Every year we had a very complex routine to learn to not only entertain the fans during halftime of the football game but also for our various marching band competitions we went to. Off the top of my head, two of the biggest competitions we competed in were at Steven F. Austin in Nacogdoches and Texas A&M in College Station. We had many others but those two always remain in my memory.

Our Consecutive Wins

During that time, we didn't have a state championship to win, it was a competition to score as many 1's as we could from the judges. Other bands that competed could also score those 1's as well. I've got several patches on my letter jacket from those competitions. We kept up our 20 plus year streak of 1's during my time in high school.

Current Band's Winning Streak

Currently, the Lindale Band has its own streak going of winning state band championships. Tuesday night, November 1, the Lindale Band, lead by Steven Moore, who I played under while in high school, took home their third straight state championship after a performance at Baylor.

It made my band nerd happy to hear this news. Sadly, video of their performance isn't available to post publicly. I did get to see it, though, as my cousin was able to capture it from a live stream and posted it on his Facebook page, its just not been made public to embed. The band sounded awesome and, more importantly, their steps were in sync and their lines were straight.

Pride of Lindale Eagle Band

Congratulations to my alma mater band on this huge win. You can watch the band enter the stadium for the announcement and the announcement of their win in the videos below.

