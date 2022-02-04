Growing up in Lindale, I am no stranger to the Lindale Candy Company. And even though it has gone through different owners throughout it's lifetime, the quality of the candy has never fallen. While a lot of people do know about Lindale Candy Company, it still remains a bit of a hidden gem of Texas. That may soon change as the long running TV show Texas Country Reporter is coming to shine some spotlight on these candy makers.

If you have some free time next Friday, February 11, at 11:30 a.m., you are invited to stop by Lindale Candy Company and watch as Texas Country Reporter host Bob Phillips will be in town to shine the spotlight on the local candy makers. It's already a sight to see the candy being made. This time, you can be in the audience as the show that has covered the backroads of Texas for 50 years will be there to show the candy to the rest of the state.

Lindale Candy Company is at 113 West Hubbard Street in Lindale.

Texas Country Reporter has been telling the stories of Texas since 1972. Host Bob Phillips has traveled all over our great state giving us the history of an area and introducing us to the great people of a small town and telling their story. This won't be the first time that East Texas has gotten some shine during Bob's show but it's always exciting when he comes through.

Texas Country Reporter airs locally on KLTV each Saturday night and nationally on RFD-TV.

So come on out to Lindale next Friday and show some support to one of the many great local businesses in East Texas as they are put on the big stage.

