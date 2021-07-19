Almost every time you see someone posting about a business closing online it's because they are not happy about it. Especially when it comes to restaurants as people love to have a variety of options when it comes to making a decision on what to eat. But over the weekend I saw quite a few residents of Lindale who were happy about the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Long John Silver location that is now closed for good.

It was in the What's Up Lindale Facebook group that I first caught wind of the restaurant closing. And it just so happen to be that my wife and I were headed to Lindale to visit Miranda Lambert's store The Pink Pistol. So, I can confirm that the KFC and Long John Silvers at 3222 South Main Street is now closed.

So Many Lindale Residents Were Happy to See the KFC and Long John Silvers Close

Obviously, no one wants to see people lose their jobs. But many people in Lindale commented on social media about these restaurants being dirty, and they were shocked that they stayed in business this long.

Lots of Recommendations On What Should Replace the KFC and Long John Silvers in Lindale

Once residents heard about the restaurants closing everyone wanted to chime in on what they thought would be perfect to take over that location. Some of the recommendations were Taco Casa, Black Rifle Coffee Co., Bahama Bucks, Wicked Voodoo Espresso, Waffle House, Chick-fil-a, PeePaw's BBQ, Jack in the Box, Nail Salon, Tire Shop, or a Car Wash.

The one thing Lindale residents don't want to see is another bank or financial institution that was made perfectly clear online.