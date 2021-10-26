Listed As ‘The Tree House’, It’s About Semantics For This Tyler Airbnb Listing

Get our free mobile app

When searching for a secluded couples getaway in East Texas, this 'tree house' could be the perfect spot.

For a quick weekend getaway to relax and recharge, your getaway isn't too far north of Tyler. Just off Hwy. 14 (Tyler State Park highway) sits 'The Tree House'. My wife has hinted lately that she would like to experience staying in a treehouse high above the ground where she can see everything below her. So while searching 'Tyler treehouses' on Airbnb, this little studio one-bedroom one bath house pops up for just $105 a night.

It's all about your definition of 'tree house'.

Upon first glance at the pics of the listing, I noticed that it's not really a treehouse, in the sense of a traditional treehouse. This quint place is more a house among the trees! It is built up high and sits among several pine and oak trees. You can still sit on the screened-in porch and see everything down below, even when looking out the many windows through this studio house among the trees.

It's all about relaxing while staying at 'The Tree House'.

This place would be great even for someone wanting to decompress and get away for a night or for the couple looking to reconnect with each other and get away from their crazy schedules. There's not a whole lot to do but relax, play washers, horseshoes or visit Tyler State Park or Tiger Creek Refuge (which are close by).

This place has an excellent review history with Airbnb with a score of 4.88 from 264 reviews, so it looks like it's not going to disappoint at all when you realize that you're not actually staying in a house built in the trees, but a house among the trees!

