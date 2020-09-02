Over eighteen years on the road and recording music, Casey Donahew has galvanized one of Texas' most loyal fan bases. It was three years ago Donahew re-released new versions of some of his biggest hits with Fifteen Years, The Wild Ride. This week the Burleson native released a new single to radio, from his latest project One Light Town.

"Donahew is eagerly looking ahead to a new era and embarking on the next phase of his celebrated career. Penned and sung from the perspective of a selfish, heartbreaking jerk who unflinchingly admits he’s not the perfect guy, Donahew mines the depth of the human heart with his latest single “Bad Guy.”"

Online, the new single “Bad Guy” is already hit by any measure, having already amassed over 6 million on-demand streams. Overall, Donahew has over 230 MILLION on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple, over 390 MILLION Pandora streams and has more than half a million followers on his social platforms. Over nearly two decades, Donahew has released nine independent albums. Give the new single a spin up top and be listening for it Saturday nights and through our app.

