At just 21-years-old, Kolby Cooper is a rising star in the Texas Scene. The East Texas native is racking up Spotify streams like he's been at this for a decade, and he's not slowing down, his new EP will be out later this month.

Cooper released his latest album, Good Ones Never Last, last summer. The project featured several big songs for him including: "Diamond Rings and Cocaine," "Tired," and his Tom Petty tribute, "Tom Petty."

Back in May, Kolby was our guest on Radio Texas, LIVE! where we debuted his brand new song "If I Still Had It." The song will be included on his next EP, Vol. 2, out on August 15th. Guys, I got an early digital copy of Vol. 2 last week, y'all are gonna love it. Cooper is hitting his stride and finding new levels. Be excited.

While we wait for the new project Kolby teased us with a brand new song on Instagram. "The only thing I hate about this town is you,” give it a listen up top. Then let him know if you want him to record it, he's looking for feedback. He captioned the video, "Here’s a new song that idk if we’re gunna record tell me if we should"

Want more Kolby Cooper? Check out my recent interview with him by downloading our new podcast on iTunes or Spotify by searching “Buddy Logan's Aircheck." Don't use iTunes or Spotify? We’re also available everywhere else fine podcasts are found.