(Longview, Texas) - Dairy Queen is a popular spot for burgers, shakes and ice cream in East Texas. It's crazy to think how we associate Dairy Queen with Texas even though it was a Midwest creation. The power of great marketing.

Times have been rough lately for many restaurants resulting in a lot of closures. Dairy Queen has not been spared from those tough times. The company has shut down 24 locations across Texas. Six of those locations are in East Texas with various kitchen pieces up for auction right now.

Assets From Six East Texas Dairy Queen Restaurants Up for Auction

25 Dairy Queen locations across Texas had to be shut down with assets at 24 of those locations now up for auction (KETK). The auction site, localauctions.com, has photo galleries of the items up for bid at each of the locations in Texas, including the six in East Texas. The buyer will be responsible for the disassembly and removal of the items purchased.

A post from Walt Cade, that was shared to the All Things Tyler Facebook group, says that fixed items, soda machines, CO2 tanks, tea brewers and IT Equipment are not included in the asset sale of the Longview location. The post also mentions that the Dairy Queen signage will need to be removed by the buyer by Friday, February 28.

Dairy Queen Restaurant Assets Up for Auction Through February 20

If you are interested in making a bid, it will need to be done by Thursday, February 20. As of this writing (Tuesday, February 18 at 2:30 p.m.), bids range from just over $1,200 to just under $3,100 for the assets. If you're thinking of opening a restaurant yourself, you might be able to find a bargain in these auctions.

If you want to make a bid on the items at the Longview, Rusk, Carthage, Diboll, Waskom or Nacogdoches locations, go to localauctions.com.

