It's amazing how long we can live in East Texas without realizing all the cool things around us. I realized that recently after seeing a Facebook post about Longview.

The topic of conversation was about the Longview, Texas Gap Clearance Store and its hours of operation although there were dozens of comments from people not knowing that the store even existed here in East Texas.

Shoppers Don’t Know This GAP Store Exists

Right now, we know that people are struggling with inflation, meaning higher prices for just about everything. So, if anything is on clearance, we need to share the details so we can all save a little bit of money.

Where to Find the GAP Clearance Store in Longview

Most people have heard of GAP; the popular clothing brand that has been around since 1969. But you might not know where the Longview Clearance Store is located. The store is in north Longview, the address is 1719 Farm to Market Road 1844, Longview, TX 75605.

When the Longview GAP Store Is Open

But this clothing store is different; it’s only open a few days per week. According to their Facebook page, the official hours of operation are every Thursday and Friday from Noon until 7:00 p.m. and now every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Clothing can get expensive, especially for anyone who has kids, make sure to let your friends know about this place as it truly can help people in East Texas some money. What other tips or tricks do you use to help save money in East Texas. I would love to help share the details. You can always email me, billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

