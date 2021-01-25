Major news for East Texans seeking to get a COVID-19 Vaccination shot as CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System has been named a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub by the State of Texas to serve Gregg County.

According to a press release we received from the City of Longview, they have launched the "My Shot Now" campaign to vaccinate as many eligible East Texans as possible.

Beginning this Saturday, Jan. 30, caregivers from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Gregg County and City of Longview first responders, will operate a weekend clinic to administer vaccines to those who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. The vaccine is free to the public, and an appointment is required in order to receive the vaccine, which will be administered at the Longview Exhibit Center at the Longview Convention Complex.

The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only, walk-in and waitlist appointments are not available. To make an appointment visit vaccinate.christushealth.org and answer the questions in the chat box on the right of the screen. Patients may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required so please bring your own mask.