Having a missing family member is something that no one wants to go through, that's why we like to help share the information as quickly as possible. If you can we ask you to please do the same thing. As the Longview Police Department and Texas DPS have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old woman.

If you're not familiar with what a Silver Alert is, it is an alert by law enforcement when they are looking for someone over the age of 65 who has gone missing. Obviously, a Silver Alert is a scary situation for everyone involved and the goal is to get the person home as quick as possible.

Who is the Missing Woman Out of Longview?

The woman is Judy Akridge, she stands 5'3 tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. The last time Judy was seen was on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. She was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of West Marshall in Longview.

Get our free mobile app

What Was Judy Last Wearing?

The last person that reports seeing Judy says that she was wearing a white shirt with a flower on it and blue jean capri pants with no shoes on.

If this was your family member you would be asking everyone you know to help share the picture and look for her. So please, let's help Judy, her family, and law enforcement by keeping an eye out for her and sharing these details and her picture as much as possible.

If you have any information on where Judy might be please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

HELP: These 28 Teen Girls Went Missing In June In Texas Take a moment and look. Do you recognize any of them? Do you recognize their last names? Maybe they're a family friend, or the best friend of your daughter, or the daughter of a member of your church small group. They matter.