Sometimes we don't even realize the awesome opportunities and resources we have in our hometowns. It's easy to take these things for granted in the busy daily doings of our lives.

But truly, we have so much to see, do, enjoy, and learn right here in East Texas.

For example, have you ever been to the Glass Recreation Center? It's such a nice multi-use facility. It offers a weight room, fitness classes, basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts--even a volleyball league!

There's also an arts and crafts room, computer lab, and spaces you can rent for your own celebrations and events--not to mention there are special events they host all throughout the year. There's even a sidewalk track around a fishing pond!

This summer, they're offering a plethora of programs for kids and adults both. Some of what they offering? Check it out:

American Karate. I've always wanted to take a few classes in the martial arts. And if, like me, you're a fan of the show Cobra Kai, you may be even more inspired! This class is going on through August 6. And they'll be having another class as we get into the fall, too. They've even divided up the classes by age:

Ages 5-12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ages 13 and up 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Counselor in Training Program. This one's designed for kids 13-16 who love camp, but are perhaps getting at that age where they have interested in learning the skills of a camp counselor.

Health and Wellness Series. These classes are completely FREE thanks to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Smith County, as long as you have a $30 annual membership.

Open Volleyball and Pickleball! How fun! Pickleball is offered Monday from 7 - 8:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Volleyball is offered every Thursday from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Ready to learn about their other programs and get started? All the info you need can be found here.

