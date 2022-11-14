Get our free mobile app

They're a stylish pair that have been together for quite some time and they're now looking for a new loving pet owner that will adopt them as a pair. BG and Dixie Mae have been at the Humane Society's Pet Fur People for almost two months. This is quite a change for these older dogs who are used to running around the house and getting loving from their owner.

Both of these cuties are about twelve pounds each and have recently had dental cleanings and both are house-trained. This guy and gal are well-behaved around young children and enjoy the companionship of other dogs too according to Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms.

BG is a gray Shih Tzu/Griffon Brussels male mix that has been neutered and Dixie Mae is a miniature white Maltese-Poodle mix that has been spayed. This pair of pups are looking for someone to live out the rest of their happy lives with and to give unconditional love.

The pair will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting BG and Dixie Mae as a bonded pair call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

