(Longview, Texas) - We all remember our time in elementary school and one of our classmates losing something. Later that day, you find that lost something. What did you call out? "Finders keepers, losers weepers!"

There might be a short tussle. Either you kept that item or you felt bad for them and gave it back. That game has stuck with us into adulthood. As an adult, let's say you do find something at random, does that item automatically become yours? It's not as cut and dry as you think.

Finding a Random "Thing" in Texas

This information comes from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and a conversation they had with lawyer Bryan Wilson (star-telegram.com). I didn't know this but found stuff can basically be put into four buckets, Abandoned, Lost, Mislaid or Treasure Trove. Abandoned, Lost and Mislaid are all covered under Texas law.

All four buckets have different ways to handle things, too. Abandoned property is considered just that after three years and can be claimed for yourself. If an item is considered lost and is found by someone, that someone can claim as it as their own unless the owner does come forward. The item is required to be given back if that happens.

Get our free mobile app

If an item is mislaid, the owner is most likely coming back so the property must be left alone. In the case of "Treasure Trove," that is not recognized by the State of Texas. It is to be treated as mislaid or lost. The items belong to the owner and must be returned to the owner if they return to claim the item.

Finders Keepers Doesn't Exist in Texas

Basically, "Finders Keepers" isn't a thing in Texas. You can be charged with theft if the found item isn't returned to the rightful owner. It can be a Class C if under $100 all the way up to a felony if valued between $2,500 and $30,000.

READ MORE: The 5 Newest Million Dollar Prizes on Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

READ MORE: The Only Place in Texas Where You Can Shop at Buc-ee's and H-E-B

Check Out These 30 Weird Laws Still on the Books in the State of Texas If you go through any state's law book, you're going to find some very strange laws that are just plain weird but still enforceable no matter how ridiculous. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, YouTube, Getty Images, John Roman