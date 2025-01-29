(Jacksonville, Texas) - It is fun to play the Texas Lottery from time to time. It can be a scratch off to hopefully win some quick cash or one of the many number games that could bring in a huge jackpot. Just remember to only play from time to time because you could really put yourself in a financial hole.

This past Monday night, Lotto Texas had a jackpot estimated at $73.5 million and was the largest jackpot available to win IN THE WORLD. Oh, and nobody won Monday's jackpot. That means that tonight's jackpot is worth an estimated $73.75 million and could once again be the largest in the world.

Lotto Texas Could Have the Largest Jackpot in the World Tonight

Get those numbers filled in or buy a couple of those quick picks tonight if you have the hankering to get in on this big jackpot. Lotto Texas will draw tonight with an estimated jackpot of $73.75 million. The last time someone won the jackpot was in June of last year.

Tonight's Lotto Texas jackpot is larger than tonight's Powerball jackpot. That drawing stands at an estimated $69 million. Either way, if you can match enough numbers, you should be able to come away with a decent payout.

Other Games Coming Up

Texas Two Step draws tomorrow night (Thursday, January 30) with an estimated $200,000 up for grabs. Mega Millions draws Friday night (January 31) with an estimated $59 million on the line.

The Texas Lottery has other games available to pick for with various jackpots available. Get all the details on those games at texaslottery.com. Good luck with your numbers over the next couple of days.

