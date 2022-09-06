Lucky Has A Handsome Brindle Coat That Will Draw In The Looks

Get our free mobile app

He is a handsome dog that will definitely have people talking and pointing at him and you. With all this attention, you could be the star of your very own romance movie. When you take Lucky out to play at the dog park, you could fall in love with someone who walks up to you and strikes up a conversation about Lucky.

It's his striking coat and markings that will have people talking about him. Brown, tan, black with a white-tipped tail and paws, she is a conversation starter.

Lucky is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a Plott Hound mix that is a little more than a year old and weighs about forty pounds. Lucky has been neutered and would make the perfect companion for someone who jogs or runs. Lucky is always up for a ride in the car with his head sticking out the window.

Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Rusty call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.